BJD releases ‘star campaigner’ list for Nuapada

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Friday released a list of 40 star campaigners for the by-election in Nuapada Assembly constituency, scheduled to be held on November 11. The list includes party supremo and former chief minister Naveen Patnaik, along with veteran leaders Prasanna Acharya, Debi Prasad Mishra, Ranendra Pratap Swain, Pranab Prakash Das, Arun Sahoo, among others.

The BJD on Thursday announced the names of over 50 senior leaders who will spearhead the party’s campaign and oversee overall poll-related strategy in the Nuapada by-poll, with each leader assigned specific responsibilities for different blocks and Notified Area Councils (NACs) of the district. The party has deployed 18 senior leaders, each assigned to the Nuapada and Komna blocks.

Meanwhile, eight leaders have been tasked with spearheading the campaign in Nuapada and Khariar Road NACs for the party’s candidate.

Notably, BJD president and former chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday announced veteran leader and former minister Snehangini Chhuria as the party’s candidate for the Nuapada Assembly by-election.

On the other hand, the ruling BJP had also released a list of 40 senior leaders on Thursday who will campaign for its candidate, Jay Dholakia, during the by-election. The BJP’s list includes Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Ashwini Vaishnaw and BJP leader Jual Oram, party’s organisational in-charge Sunil Bansal, Odisha in-charge Vijaypal Singh Tomar, co-in-charge Lata Usendi, and Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal.

Moreover, several State ministers, MPs and MLAs of the BJP will also campaign in favour of Dholakia. The race for the Nuapada Assembly seat is hotting up following the declaration of candidates by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the main opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD), and the Congress.

The Nuapada by-poll is considered a litmus test for the ruling BJP, as it is the first election since the party assumed power in Odisha.