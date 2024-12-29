BJD urges State govt to waive farm loans

Berhampur: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Aam Admi Party (AAP) and Rajya Krushak Morcha have urged the State government to waive farm loans and purchase all paddy crops, regardless of their fair average quality (FAQ). Massive damage to crops due to unseasonal rainfall has been reported in different parts of the State.

The BJD raised the demand after the suicide of a 64-year-old farmer, Banamali Penthei, allegedly due to crop loss at Barang village in Chhatrapur block of Ganjam district on Thursday.

Most of the farmers in Ganjam have been affected by paddy and vegetable crop loss due to the unseasonal rainfall. The downpour affected nearly all paddy crops in the district, both harvested and ready-to-harvest.

Even though the State government had prior intimation of the unseasonal rainfall, the farmers were not informed earlier, the Opposition leaders said. The loss of the farmers must be estimated through proper survey and they must be compen-sated, they added.

A fact-finding team of the BJD -- Ramesh Chandra Chau Pat-naik, Bhrugu Baxipatra, Chandra Sekhar Sahu, Bikram Kumar Panda and Subash Behera -- visited Barang village and met Banamali’s wife. Banamali had availed Rs 3 lakh loan for farm-ing on his 5-acre land.

The AAP Ganjam unit general secretary Aditya Narayan Rath expressed concern over delay in opening mandi for paddy procurement in Ganjam. The AAP demanded Rs 50,000 com-pensation to the farmers per hectare.

Rajya Krushak Morcha demanded Rs 30,000 as compensation to the farmers per hectare. The BJP MLA (Chhatrapur), Krushna Chandra Nayak, said the government was fully aware of the damage to paddy crops due to the untimely rain and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has been regularly reviewing the situation. The exact cause of the death of the farmer in Baranga will be known on-ly after the inquiry by the district administration is over, he said.

“The State government supports the farmers and we have asked the tehsidars and RIs to assess the loss of the farm-ers,” he said. The legislator also visited the deceased farmer’s house.