Live
- A Father’s Gift to Nalgonda’s Future - Bottuguda Govt School Rebuilt with ₹8 Crore through Komatireddy Pratheek Foundation
- Rajat Bedi says Aryan Khan is a huge fan of ‘Koi Mil Gaya’
- Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy Hands Over ₹2.5 Lakh LOC for Medical Assistance
- Ending Red Terror: Maoists’ surrender reflects rising disillusion
- US Supreme Court Rejects Alex Jones’ Appeal Against $1.4 Billion Sandy Hook Ruling
- All India Yadav Association Invites Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy for the Sadar Sammelan at Nalgonda
- Maoist Politburo member Mallojula Venugopal surrender shocks the revolutionary party
- Madras HC reserves verdict on ex-IPS officer’s plea in defamation suit filed by MS Dhoni
- Papon equates singing a Kishore Kumar song with telling a story
- TN Minister slams AIADMK's Shanmugam for 'degrading' remark comparing women to welfare freebies
BJP Announces First List Of 71 Candidates For Bihar Assembly Polls; NDA Seat Talks Still Underway
Highlights
- The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released its first list of 71 candidates for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections on November 6 and 11, retaining 53 sitting members and introducing several new faces.
- Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary will contest from Tarapur, while Vijay Kumar Sinha stays in Lakhisarai.
- NDA’s seat-sharing arrangement is final, but constituency-level talks continue.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday unveiled its initial list of 71 candidates for the two-phase Bihar assembly elections scheduled for November 6 and 11. The party has replaced candidates in 15 constituencies and denied tickets to three sitting MLAs, including Assembly Speaker and seven-time Patna Sahib MLA Nand Kishore Yadav.
Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, currently a member of the legislative council, will make his assembly poll debut from Tarapur, while Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha will contest again from Lakhisarai. Mangal Pandey, a cabinet member in the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government, will contest from Siwan.
The list also features former MPs Ram Kripal Yadav, who will fight from Danapur, and Sunil Kumar Pintu, contesting from Sitamarhi after rejoining the BJP. Among notable omissions are MLAs Arun Kumar Sinha (Kumhrar) and Amrendra Pratap Singh (Ara).
New entrants include IRS officer Sujit Kumar Singh, who recently joined the BJP and will contest from Gaura Bauram, replacing his wife Swarna Singh. The first list includes nine women candidates, among them Renu Devi, Gayatri Devi, and Rama Nishad.
Key figures like Prem Kumar from Gaya, former Deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad from Katihar, and Alok Ranjan Jha from Saharsa are also among the candidates.
The NDA, which includes BJP, JD(U), LJP (Ram Vilas), HAM (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha, earlier agreed on a seat-sharing formula: BJP and JD(U) will contest 101 seats each, LJP (RV) 29 seats, and HAM (S) and RLM six each. Talks are ongoing regarding specific seat allocations among alliance members.
Next Story