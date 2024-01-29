Live
- Telangana to prepare digital health profile cards for all
- UP, Bihar, MP lead in decline in youth unemployment
- Mere non-appearance could not be a ground for cancellation of bail: Supreme Court
- ITC gross revenue at Rs 17,483 cr for Q3 represents 2.1% YoY growth
- Govt's PAT scheme saves 24.3mn tonnes of Oil Equivalent: FinMin
- GAFX2024: 3-day event on animation, VFX, gaming & comics underway in Bengaluru
- 252 applications for permission to conduct religious events on Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha day allowed, TN govt tells SC
- Not heart attack, but husband killed Madhya Pradesh SDM: Police
- Nagesh Trophy: Karnataka, Odisha, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh win in Men’s T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind
- New approach to welfare has yielded substantial positive outcomes: FinMin
Just In
BJP & BJD are only with rich people: Kharge
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday claimed that Odisha's ruling BJD and Opposition BJP have solemnised ''love marriage.
Bhubaneswar: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday claimed that Odisha's ruling BJD and Opposition BJP have solemnised ''love marriage. He alleged that the two parties are looting Odisha and oppressing the poor people of the State.
Addressing ‘Odisha Bachao Samavesh,’ Kharge said while BJP and BJD are only with rich people, the Congress always stands by those who are poor. He said people lost their hard-earned money in the chit-fund scam and the mining loot is a regular phenomenon in the State. As both the parties are hand in glove, culprits are not caught, he said.
Asking the people what Modi-Naveen Patnaik combine has given to Odisha, Kharge said Congress gave Paradip Port, Rourkela Steel Plant, Chilika Naval Academy, Mancheswar Rail Coach Factory, HAL, Ordnance Factory, AIIMS and several educational institutions to the State.