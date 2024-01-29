BJP & BJD are only with rich people: Kharge

Bhubaneswar: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday claimed that Odisha's ruling BJD and Opposition BJP have solemnised ''love marriage. He alleged that the two parties are looting Odisha and oppressing the poor people of the State.

Addressing ‘Odisha Bachao Samavesh,’ Kharge said while BJP and BJD are only with rich people, the Congress always stands by those who are poor. He said people lost their hard-earned money in the chit-fund scam and the mining loot is a regular phenomenon in the State. As both the parties are hand in glove, culprits are not caught, he said.

Asking the people what Modi-Naveen Patnaik combine has given to Odisha, Kharge said Congress gave Paradip Port, Rourkela Steel Plant, Chilika Naval Academy, Mancheswar Rail Coach Factory, HAL, Ordnance Factory, AIIMS and several educational institutions to the State.