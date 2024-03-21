Live
BJP changes its candidate for Tezu Assembly seat in Arunachal
Highlights
Itanagar: The Central Election Committee (CEC) of the BJP on Thursday changed its candidate for the Tezu Assembly seat in Arunachal Pradesh, replacing Badang Tayang with Mohesh Chai.
BJP’s National General Secretary (Headquarters) Arun Singh confirmed in a statement that Mohesh Chai will be the party candidate from Tezu, which is reserved for tribals.
On March 13, the BJP announced candidates for all the 60 Assembly seats in Arunachal Pradesh, naming Badang Tayang as its nominee from Tezu.
Assembly and Lok Sabha elections for the two seats in the state will be held simultaneously on April 19. The counting of votes for the Assembly polls will be taken up on June 2, while the Lok Sabha election results will be declared on June 4.
