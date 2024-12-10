Live
Just In
BJP Condemns INDIA Bloc's Move to Remove Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar as 'Extremely Regrettable'
Kiren Rijiju slams INDIA bloc's move to remove VP Jagdeep Dhankhar, calling it "regrettable." Opposition alleges Dhankhar's conduct in Parliament is partisan.
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju harshly chastised the Opposition INDIA group on Tuesday for issuing a notification calling for Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's dismissal. Rijiju called the action "extremely regrettable" and praised Dhankhar's job as chairman of the Rajya Sabha, saying it was professional and unbiased.
The accusations made against Dhankhar
The Rajya Sabha Secretary General received a notice from almost 60 members of the INDIA group calling Jagdeep Dhankhar's parliamentary behavior "explicitly partisan." The notification claims that the vice president has delegitimize criticism of the government, employed privilege motions to muzzle dissent, and frequently interrupted members of the opposition.
The notice from the opposition stated, "The way that Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar handles the Rajya Sabha's parliamentary affairs is highly politicized." The 243-member House needs a simple majority to approve the motion, but the INDIA group does not have it.
Kiren Rijiju Stands Up for Dhankhar
Speaking to the media, Rijiju emphasized Dhankhar's contributions to legislative processes while defending his leadership. From a modest upbringing, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar always champions the interests of farmers and the general public. According to Rijiju, he is quite unbiased and professional in his position as chairman of the Rajya Sabha.
Additionally, he accused the INDIA bloc of disobeying parliamentary rules. In both the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha, the opposition consistently denigrates the chair's position. Such conduct is not acceptable,” said Rijiju.
An Historical Example?
It would be the first time an impeachment effort has been made against a vice president in India if the motion is moved. As a symbolic step to "fight for parliamentary democracy," the INDIA group has presented the action.
However, the Opposition's action was denounced by Rijiju, who claimed that the 60 MPs' notification was disrespectful. The House is dominated by the NDA, and we are happy with Dhankhar's leadership of the legislative process."
The discussion over Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's role in parliament is expected to heat up as the Winter Session of Parliament goes on, revealing significant differences between the INDIA bloc and the ruling NDA.