Live
- Panic in Siddiqnagar as Four-Storey Building Tilts in Madhapur
- Controversy Surrounds Hyderabad Metro Rail: N.V.S. Reddy’s Comments on Losses Spark Government Concerns
- Android 16 Preview Released: Who Can Access It and What's New
- Rights activist demands Manipur CM’s resignation
- Controversy erupts over cancellation of ineligible BPL cards
- TTD to release February quota Arjitha seva tickets tomorrow
- BJP workers protest alleged misuse of SC funds, clash with PWD officials
- Votes will follow if politicians give up their theatrics
- Vikram Gowda tracked through local informants
- Maharashtra & Jharkhand Polls 2024: Key Battles and Leadership Uncertainty
Just In
BJP, Congress gear up for straight fight in Kedarnath
Kedarnath is all set to go to polls on Wednesday with the BJP and Congress locked once again in a straight contest in the assembly constituency where the stakes are high for both the parties.
Dehradun: Kedarnath is all set to go to polls on Wednesday with the BJP and Congress locked once again in a straight contest in the assembly constituency where the stakes are high for both the parties.
While the BJP faces the challenge of retaining the seat, the Congress is looking to ensure the BJP’s defeat in yet another Hindutva seat after Badrinath. Campaigning for the bypoll which drew to an end on Monday evening saw principal rivals BJP and Congress throwing all their might into wooing voters.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Lok Sabha MP from Pauri Garhwal Anil Baluni and state BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP Mahendra Bhatt visited the constituency several times over the past fortnight to gather support for BJP nominee Asha Nautiyal, who is also the state BJP Mahila Morcha president. Apart from holding election meetings in the constituency, Dhamiheld two bike rallies also to mobilise voters in favour of the party. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s association with Kedarnath and his direct involvement in the reconstruction projects worth more than Rs 2,000 crore launched in Kedarpuri after he came to power at the Centre has been one of BJP’s major poll planks for the bypoll necessitated by the death of party MLA Shaila Rani Rawat’s death in July this year.
Wherever BJP leaders went for campaigning, they spoke of Modi’s deep attachment with Kedarnath and the priority accorded by him to the reconstruction projects underway at the Himalayan temple and the surrounding areas.