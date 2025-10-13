BJP Criticises Mamata Banerjee Over ‘Out At 12:30 AM’ Remark Amid Durgapur Gangrape Uproar

A shocking gangrape of a second-year medical student in Durgapur, West Bengal, has triggered intense political outrage. The BJP has accused the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) government of failing to maintain law and order and condemned Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her statement implying that women should avoid going out late at night.

Speaking about the incident, Banerjee said the student was from a private medical college and questioned why she was out at 12:30 am, adding that the case was under investigation. Her remarks quickly drew backlash from opposition leaders and activists, who called them insensitive and accused her of victim shaming.

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia described Banerjee as a “blot on womanhood,” while Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar questioned whether she expected women to stay indoors or wear burqas. The National Commission for Women’s Archana Majumdar also slammed the chief minister’s comments, calling them “absurd” and saying women should not be restricted from stepping out at night.

BJP leader Priyanka Tibrewal called Banerjee’s statement “insensitive,” saying the chief minister should focus on catching the culprits rather than blaming the victim. Other BJP leaders criticised the TMC government, alleging that West Bengal continues to face serious law and order issues.

After facing widespread condemnation, Mamata Banerjee defended herself by accusing the media of distorting her comments. She insisted that her words had been misrepresented for political gain. Meanwhile, police have arrested three accused in the case, who have been presented before the court.