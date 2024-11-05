Live
BJP Criticizes AAP MLA Naresh Balyan For Sexist Remarks On Hema Malini
- Delhi BJP condemns AAP MLA Naresh Balyan’s comments about Hema Malini, calling them disrespectful to women.
- BJP demands swift action from AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, as backlash grows over Balyan's "misogynistic" remark.
The BJP in Delhi has strongly criticized AAP MLA Naresh Balyan for making sexist remarks about actress-turned-politician Hema Malini during a live Facebook session. In a video that circulated widely on social media, Balyan compared the condition of Uttam Nagar’s roads to "Hema Malini's cheeks," promising smooth roads by the "35th of the month." Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor condemned the comment, highlighting its disrespect towards women and the community.
BJP demanded that AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal take action against Balyan. Meanwhile, AAP MLA Swati Maliwal and former National Commission for Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma joined the backlash. Maliwal criticized Balyan’s "anti-women thinking," accusing him of negligence towards Uttam Nagar’s road conditions. Sharma also condemned the remark as part of a troubling trend of sexist comments by politicians, urging AAP to expel Balyan.