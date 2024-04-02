BJP Demands Arvind Kejriwal's Resignation Amid Political Turmoil In Delhi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanded the resignation of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, asserting that the national capital deserves a "better CM." BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia emphasized the need for an honest and transparent government, stating that the people of Delhi deserve a leader who is not facing serious corruption allegations and does not govern from behind bars.



Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi clarified that there is no constitutional or legal requirement for Arvind Kejriwal to resign as the Chief Minister of Delhi. Referring to the Representation of the People Act, she highlighted that Kejriwal has not been convicted in any case and enjoys a significant majority in the Delhi Assembly. Atishi argued against Kejriwal's resignation, stating that it would provide an opportunity for the BJP to destabilize opposition governments.

Atishi also claimed that four AAP leaders, including herself, would soon face arrest as part of BJP's alleged strategy to target the party's second rung of leadership. She asserted that she was approached by someone close to her with an offer to join the BJP to safeguard her political career or face arrest within a month. However, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva dismissed her claims, accusing Atishi of attempting to protect herself at the expense of her colleagues.

Additionally, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa criticized Atishi, accusing her of being misled by Arvind Kejriwal. He challenged Atishi to reveal the name of her alleged close aide to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for arrest. Sirsa asserted that the BJP would not tolerate corrupt leaders like Atishi.

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested last month and subsequently sent to judicial custody by a Delhi court. The ongoing political tensions highlight the deepening rift between the AAP and the BJP in the context of Delhi's governance and political landscape.