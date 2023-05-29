Live
BJP Game Plan to Come to power 3rd Term : Only Nehru, as PM could do this Earlier
- BJP major Agenda, would be to come to power for the 3rd time, it is not easy, Modi to repeat, what Jawarlal Nehru could do, to bring the back BJP Govt to power 3rd time.
- BJP faces major challenges, firstly Opposition unity, another setback loss in Karnataka, it has definitely boosted the morale of the Congress and BJP party workers have definitely lost ground in Karnataka.
BJP strongly hopes it electoral formula to reign supreme in the year, 2024, it would follow the three-pillar approach, that is
-Nationalism
-Hindutva
-Modi led Model of Governance and Welfarism.
A top BJP leader, last week, said to TV news Channel, “ We need to keep the focus on the larger picture-how a majority led by Modi has brought a transformative change in the lives of the people as well as uplifted the poor.
He further added that, state elections must not be considered as “ semifinals” before the Lok Sabha elections and pointed out how BJP failed to form governments in Karnataka, Rajashtan, Madhya Pradhesh or Chhattisgarh in 2018 and but soon it swept all these states in Lok Sabha election in the year, 2019.
Freebie Challenge Adopted by opposition-Led to Karnataka win for Opposition
The Congress has now adopted the new “freebies model” to woo the electorate in state election, this one of course, is the most formidable challenge for the BJP. This move has helped the opposition reap dividends in Karnataka as well as Himachal Pradesh.
Modi Govt, states this is “ Amrit Kaal” everyone is a part of India’s growth story.
This is the pitch that would fetch the BJP 300+ seats again in 2024, top BJP Leader state, adding that the opposition would fall way short.