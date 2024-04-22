BJP govt wants to kill Kejriwal in jail: Wife

Ranchi: Jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal on Sunday accused the BJP-led central government of denying insulin to her diabetic husband, and alleged that it wants to kill him. She asserted that the Opposition INDIA bloc will fight against the "dictatorship" of the BJP and win. "They want to kill my husband Arvind Kejriwal. His food is under camera observation; he is denied insulin. My husband is a sugar patient who has been on insulin for the last 12 years; he needs 50 units of insulin daily," Sunita said at the Ulgulan Nyay Rally in Ranchi.

She claimed that her husband was jailed for working for the people and no charges could be proved against him.

“We will fight against dictatorship and win. The gates of jail will break and Arvind Kejriwal and Hemant Soren will come out,” she said.

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. He is lodged in Tihar jail. “My husband was put behind bars. He fell prey to political conspiracy without being guilty. They say the probe is on. My husband is a patriot. He loves his nation and not the power,” she said.

Sunita claimed her husband is a “lion” who is not going to bow down before dictatorial forces. She said her husband has given a message from jail to people to vote out the corrupt BJP and has promised that AAP and people will build a great nation.