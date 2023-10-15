BJP has nothing left in MP, they are losing: Kamal Nath

New Delhi: Hours after the Congress on Sunday released the first list of 144 candidates for Madhya Pradesh, former Chief Minister and state unit chief Kamal Nath asserted that the BJP was left with nothing in the state "as they were losing", and also highlighted the party's fielding of 65 candidates below 50 years of age.

Speaking to the media here, Kamal Nath said, "We are fully prepared in Madhya Pradesh. We have fielded 65 candidates, who are below the age of 50 and there are 19 female candidates, which we had promised."

To a question about the BJP taking potshots at Congress over the list, he said, "What will they say? They (BJP) have nothing left, they just can't say they are losing the election."

The Congress announced the list of 155 candidates for the crucial Madhya Pradesh Assembly election, including Kamal Nath from Chhindwara, veteran party leader Digvijaya Singh's son Jaivardhan Singh from Raghogarh Assembly seat.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had chaired two meetings of the Central Election Committee to finalise the candidates for the high octane November 17 polls.

The Congress is eyeing to make a comeback in the state by defeating the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government.

The Congress had come to power in 2018, however, due to rebellion by Jyotiraditya Scindia and his 22 loyal MLAs the Kamal Nath-led government lost the majority.