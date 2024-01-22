BJP in Bihar claims police not allowing religious events

Patna: National general secretary of BJP’s OBC wing Nikhil Anand on Monday claimed that the administration of Bihar was not allowing religious events at various places in the state.

“On the occasion of Pran Pratistha of Ram Lalla, Ram Bhakhs organized havan, religious march, and puja at various places. We have learnt that the state police and civil administration were imposing a ban on them at different places. This is extremely unfortunate. I appeal to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to show some sensitivity on the day of Pran Pratistha of Lord Ram,” Anand said.

“Taking strong action on the people who believe in Sanatana Dharma and Ram Bhakts is not being wise,” he said.

“If people have any problem or think that such an event may be a threat to the law and order situation then deploy additional forces in those places. The people of Bihar, who believe in Sanatana Dharma and Ram, are feeling uneasy due to harsh action of police and administration,” Anand said.