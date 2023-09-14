BJP Issues Mandate For Full Attendance During Special Parliament Session

The BJP has issued a directive to all Lok Sabha members, requiring their full attendance during the upcoming Special Parliament session, scheduled to commence on September 18 and last for five days. The whip emphasizes that critical legislative matters will be up for discussion and approval during this period.



The whip stated, "All BJP members in Lok Sabha are hereby notified that some highly significant Legislative Business is scheduled for discussion and approval in the Lok Sabha from Monday, September 18th, to Friday, September 22nd, 2023. Consequently, all BJP members in Lok Sabha are kindly urged to be present in the House without fail for the entire duration of all five days, i.e., from Monday, September 18th, to Friday, September 22nd, 2023, and to support the Government's stance."

This directive comes amid speculation surrounding the Special Parliament Session, the details of which were initially undisclosed. It follows the government's announcement of a special discussion on Parliament's 75-year journey and the consideration and passage of a bill concerning the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and other election commissioners. This bill was introduced in Rajya Sabha during the previous Monsoon session.

Additionally, Lok Sabha's listed business includes 'The Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023,' and 'The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023,' both of which were previously approved by Rajya Sabha on August 3, 2023.

Furthermore, 'The Post Office Bill, 2023,' which was earlier presented in Rajya Sabha on August 10, 2023, has been included in Lok Sabha's agenda, as per an official bulletin. It's important to note that the list of business is provisional, and additional items may be added.

An all-party meeting is scheduled for September 17, a day preceding the commencement of the five-day special session. Sonia Gandhi had previously written to PM Modi seeking clarification on the session's agenda. Following the government's release of the agenda, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh expressed concerns that undisclosed legislative measures might be unveiled at the last moment.