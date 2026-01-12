BJP leaders celebrate Pongal in Coimbatore

Coimbatore: Senior BJP leaders on Sunday participated in Pongal celebrations in Coimbatore as part of the party’s “Namma Ooru Modi Pongal Celebrations,” highlighting the festival’s cultural significance and its message of self-reliance and unity on Sunday.

Dr Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, national co-incharge of BJP for Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, led the celebrations, which were attended by Nitin Nabin, BJP national working president, as the chief guest. The event saw the participation of a large number of party leaders, karyakartas, and local residents, reflecting the festive spirit of Tamil Nadu.

Among those present were Nainar Nagenthran, MLA and BJP Tamil Nadu State president; Arvind Menon, BJP Tamil Nadu in-charge; Tamilisai Soundararajan, former Governor; K Annamalai, former BJP Tamil Nadu State president; and Vanathi Srinivasan, MLA and BJP Mahila Morcha national president.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy said Pongal symbolises gratitude towards nature, agricultural prosperity, and social harmony. He noted that the festival reflects India’s rich cultural heritage and unity in diversity, while resonating with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat promoted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The celebrations featured traditional Pongal rituals and cultural elements, underscoring the BJP’s emphasis on preserving regional traditions while strengthening people’s connect with national values and development-oriented governance.

Party leaders said the Namma Ooru Modi Pongal Celebrations aim to connect cultural identity with the broader vision of inclusive growth and self-reliance, while engaging people at the grassroots level through local festivals and traditions.