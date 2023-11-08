BJP leaders protested by marching Bihar Bhawan over Bihar CM population remarks

New Delhi: Politics is at an all-time high across the country, following the revelation of state Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's sex knowledge on population control in the Bihar Assembly. The leaders of major parties, including the BJP, have sharply opposed Nitish Kumar's statement. In light of the widespread outrage over this matter, CM Nitish Kumar has not only withdrawn the statement but also apologized.

Despite CM Nitish Kumar's U-turn on population control, the matter is far from over. While Bihar BJP leaders have demanded resignation from the CM, BJP leaders are protesting against Bihar CM Nitish Kumar by reaching Bihar Bhawan in Delhi. A huge number of women leaders and workers, including those from Delhi's Mahila Morcha, protested against the chief minister for his "vulgar" remarks and also raised anti-Bihar CM slogans.

During the protest, Virendra Sachdeva, President of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Delhi, stated that CM Nitish Kumar used abusive language toward women in the Bihar Assembly. This is completely condemnable. This is also an insult to Indian democracy. There is a tradition in India of honoring women as goddesses. Regardless, the use of derogatory language toward women in positions of power is a source of concern. He said that I felt disgusted. We can't even hear or say such things. This is a matter of shame for the CM of Bihar. He should resign.

Notably,Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's wrong remarks on population control during the Assembly winter session caused political controversy. Following widespread protests, he apologized to the media and the House, expressing shame and acknowledging the mistake.