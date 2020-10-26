BJP luring Cong legislators with money power, alleges Kamal Nath

Bhopal: In Madhya Pradesh, the head of the Congress unit and former chief minister Kamal Nath has accused the BJP of offering money to Congress MLAs.

Nath has also complained to the Election Commission about misuse of government machinery.

Talking to reporters on Monday, Kamal Nath said that the BJP is afraid of the results on November 10, so it is not waiting for the results and has begun to indulge in the bargaining game in desperation.

He said the BJP must realise know that the people of Madhya Pradesh are simple but very aware. "Today's voter is very sensible. Elections are a celebration of democracy, but it has become a celebration of bargaining," he claimed.

The former chief minister, while accusing the BJP of horse trading, said that many MLAs have called and told him that the BJP was luring them with offers of money and even offering an giving advance. "I don't believe in politics of bargaining. Even if I wanted, I would never allow the image of Madhya Pradesh to be tarnished. The Congress will set an example in Madhya Pradesh," said Kamal Nath.

On the question of several Congress MLAs being in touch with the BJP, Kamal Nath said, "The BJP itself is saying that two-three MLAs are coming. Are they coming without bargaining? For seven months, there is no government, the people are seeing their truth with their own eyes. As a party, we will keep away from bargaining."

Quoting a letter to the Election Commission, Kamal Nath said, "In this election, we are not only against the BJP but also the administrative machinery. I have written a letter to the Election Commission today. Small government employees are being pressured to work in favour of the BJP."