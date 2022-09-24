BJP making all-out efforts to dent Kamal Nath's bastion Chhindwara: Sources

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh BJP is making all-out efforts to dent MPCC chief Kamal Nath's bastion Chhindwara by campaining vigorously for the upcoming nagariya nikay (urban body) elections.

As part of the campaigning, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a road show besides addressing rallies to woo the voters.

While addressing a poll gathering in Damuha town in Chhindwara on Thursday, Shivaraj urged people of the area to support BJP supported candidates contesting for councillors post in urban polls. "You neither gave an MLA nor MP for BJP, despite our government doing such of development works in Chhindwara district. I would urge you to elect at least BJP's councillors in nagariya nikay elections," Shivraj had said.

Notably, Chhindwara has eight Assembly seats, all of which were won by the Congress in the 2018 polls. This was the only district in Madhya Pradesh, where the grand-old-party had won all the Assembly and Lok Sabha seats. Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath is MP (Member of Parliament) from Chhindwara.

In a back to back setback, the ruling BJP has also lost its mayoral post in Chhindwara Municipal Corporation, held a couple of months ago. Of total 48 municipal wards, the BJP could managed to bag only 18 seats, while the Congress won 26, while four wards were won by independent candidates.

After Shivraj Singh Chouhan, now BJP's state president Vishnu Dutt Sharma would be visiting to Chhindwara to strengthen the saffron cadre in the district. During a day-long campaign on Saturday, Sharma would be participating in several poll gatherings.

He will be meeting with BJP's district party workers to review to poll preparations and will give necessary instructions to register win in nagariye nikay elections. "A massive road show will be held in Junnardev area. He will also meet BJP's candidates and will address the gathering," said a BJP leader.