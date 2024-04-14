Live
BJP manifesto promises more schemes to raise fishermen’s incomes
The BJP manifesto for the Lok Sabha election, released on Sunday, offers ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’ to increase the incomes of fishermen families with the introduction of schemes to increase fish production and wider insurance coverage.
It states that the PM Matsya Sampada Yojana would be extended to increase fish production and increase annual seafood exports.
The manifesto also promises to expand the insurance coverage available under PM Matsya Sampada Yojana to ensure speedy and more accurate assessment, faster payouts, and quicker grievance resolution.
Besides it gives the assurance of launching a special program utilising satellite imagery for rendering integrated service for the fishermen's community, ensuring both their safety and security.
Other promises to fishermen include:
*Developing production and processing clusters for fishermen
*Boosting seaweed cultivation under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana to increase the income of fishermen
*Creating sustainable livelihood opportunities for fishermen through the promotion of pearl farming
*Increase in production and productivity in the fisheries sector through the establishment of a network of Nucleus Breeding Centres and Brood Banks
*To make use of a series of technological interventions for farm biosecurity, management of diseases in aquatic animals, feed, and growth monitoring