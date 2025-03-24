BJP MLA Malviya who questioned his govt on land acquisition for Simhastha stands by remark

BJP MLA Chintamani Malviya, who recently criticized his own government over land acquisition for the Ujjain Simhastha, said on Monday he will stand by his statement.

Malviya, a senior BJP legislator from Alot in Ujjain -- the home district of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav -- had on Friday alleged irregularities in the state's land acquisition process for development projects ahead of the 2028 Simhastha.

During a discussion in the Assembly, Malviya highlighted the shift from temporary land use during the 2016 Simhastha to permanent acquisition this time. "Unlike the previous Simhastha, where land was taken temporarily for 3-6 months, farmers are now receiving notices for permanent acquisition as part of plans to develop a 'Spiritual City,'" he said.

His remarks gave the opposition Congress ammunition to target the government but did not sit well with the state BJP. Following his statement, state BJP president V.D. Sharma issued a show-cause notice seeking an explanation for his remarks.

Responding to it on Monday, Malviya said he had not yet received any official communication but insisted he had done nothing wrong.

Speaking to IANS, Malviya said, "As an MLA, it is my duty to raise genuine public concerns in the House. If I receive the notice, I will respond accordingly. This is an internal matter between me and my party, and I won't comment further outside the Assembly."

When asked about the Congress offering him support on the issue, Malviya distanced himself from the opposition. "I am a dedicated BJP member and have no association with the Congress. I raised a public concern in the House, and I stand by my statement," he told IANS.

Malviya also questioned the rationale behind establishing a Spiritual City within Ujjain. "True spiritual knowledge requires isolation and tranquility -- something difficult to achieve in an urban environment," he said.

He warned that permanent land acquisition could result in irreversible loss for farmers, contrasting it with the temporary measures adopted during previous events.