BJP MLAs attacked Kejriwal on corruption issue in Delhi Assembly

New Delhi: A lot of ruckus was seen in the Delhi Assembly on Monday. BJP MLAs attacked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the crores of corruption in Delhi and also demonstrated in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue on the assembly grounds. In the middle of the uproar in the House, marshals removed the BJP MLAs from the Delhi Assembly. During the protest against the Delhi government, BJP MLAs also raised slogans like 'gali gali mein shor hai, Arvind Kejriwal chor hai' and 'Ab toh yah spasht hai Kejriwal bhrasht hai'.

Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, the opposition leader in the Delhi Assembly, accused Arvind Kejriwal of spending Rs 189 crore on his 'rajmahal' violation of all laws and rules. In the case of bungalow renovation, neither a plan was approved nor tender calls were made. He also claimed that permission for cutting trees in Delhi was not obtained from the competent authority.

He further said that MLAs Abhay Verma and Ajay Mahawar also gave attention notice and asked questions, but the Delhi government is not answering those questions. The Aam Aadmi Party government is not ready to answer any questions about corruption.

Describing it as a complaint, he said, Why is Arvind Kejriwal avoiding discussion? If everything is correct and there is no corruption, then why is the Delhi government running away from discussion in the House? The opposition MLAs, led by Bidhuri, also submitted a calling attention motion on the issue, but Speaker Ram Niwas Goyal denied their request.

Following this, the BJP MLAs opposed it. Despite continued BJP MLA protests, Goyal ordered the expulsion of Bidhuri, Abhay Verma, Ajay Mahawar, Mohan Singh Bisht, Anil Kumar Bajpayee, Vijendra Gupta, Om Prakash Sharma, and Jitendra Mahajan. Along with the BJP, Congress MLAs have also accused Kejriwal of spending crores of rupees on the renovation of his government residence.