Live
- Will finalise action on pending MGNREGA dues after Diwali: Mamata
- PM greets people as Kozhikode, Gwalior join UNESCO creative cities
- US Fed most likely to hold rates
- 100 Congress leaders joins BRS ar NKNR garden in presence of Madhavaram Krishna Rao
- Disciplinary action against ministers, MLAs if they talk about internal matters of party, government in public: Randeep Singh Surjewala warns
- BRS candidate Lasya Nandita says no competition for BRS in Secunderabad cantonment
- Check Out Samantha's Latest Stunning Photos Shared on Social Media
- Study shows mobile phone use may reduce semen quality
- UPI transactions soar to all-time high of Rs 17.16 lakh crore in Oct
- Apple snooping row: BJP's Amit Malviya hits back at Chidambaram
Just In
BJP MLA’s missing wife traced, found near Lucknow-Barabanki highway
The Lucknow Police have recovered Pushpa Verma, wife of BJP MLA Sitaram Verma, who had gone missing from her home here, said officials on Wednesday.
Lucknow: The Lucknow Police have recovered Pushpa Verma, wife of BJP MLA Sitaram Verma, who had gone missing from her home here, said officials on Wednesday.
She had gone missing on Tuesday morning. Pushpa Verma was recovered from Safedabad on the Lucknow-Barabanki route on Wednesday.
The police were questioning her.
Pushpa had suddenly disappeared from her home in Lucknow's Ghazipur Sector-8 on Tuesday morning.
The MLA's son had filed a case at the Ghazipur police station and multiple police teams had been set up to trace her.
DCP North Qasim Abdi told reporters that MLA Sitaram Verma has a house in Ghazipur Sector-8 where his wife Pushpa Verma, 65, lives with her family.
The DCP said that around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Pushpa was seen near Aurobindo Park outpost in Indira Nagar. Police searched for her with the help of CCTV cameras and social media.
The family had told the police that Pushpa Verma was suffering from amnesia and was also undergoing treatment for the same.