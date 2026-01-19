BJP MP Chandolia questions AAP leaders about Atishi's whereabouts

New Delhi: Delhi BJP General Secretary and MP Yogendra Chandolia has said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership must explain where it has hidden the Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Atishi, who is in the eye of a storm over controversial remarks in Delhi Assembly.

Chandolia said on Sunday that AAP leaders are continuously claiming that Atishi did not commit any act of disrespect towards Sikh Gurus.

"If that is so, then the AAP leadership should explain why Atishi has been kept away from the people of Delhi and the media since the evening of January 6 when she made the controversial remark," he added.

Chandolia said that on January 7, AAP MLAs raised objections in the state Assembly to a video posted on social media platform X by Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra and demanded an inquiry from Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta.

"However, within a few hours, the AAP leadership went back on the MLAs' demand, and got an FIR registered in Punjab, and produced an inquiry report within a single day. How was this possible?" he asked.

The Delhi BJP MP questioned the AAP leadership as to why, if they had objections to the incident that took place in the Delhi Assembly, an FIR was not registered in the city.

Chandolia said that now AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann are equally guilty of insulting Sikh Gurus, just like Atishi.

Earlier, referring to the AAP leader Atishi's remarks, New Delhi BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj said on Sunday that if any statement made in the Delhi Assembly is to be investigated, it is solely the legal right of the Assembly Speaker.

Addressing a press conference regarding the insulting remarks made by Leader of the Opposition Atishi in the Delhi Assembly about Sikh Gurus, Bansuri Swaraj said that in the haste to protect Atishi, the Punjab Police was misused and ordered to investigate a matter which did not even fall under its jurisdiction.

Bansuri Swaraj said that it has become a pattern of the AAP to misuse government machinery to suppress democracy, the media and all forms of criticism.

"However, when it comes to their own mistakes, they behave with even greater arrogance," she added.

"On January 6, during a discussion on the 350th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, Atishi used objectionable words while referring to the Sikh Gurus, and instead of apologising, she has gone missing," Bansuri Swaraj said.