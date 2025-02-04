Live
- Delhi CM Atishi booked for violating MCC; her supporters for attacking police
- Thousands walk in Bengaluru to raise cancer awareness at Walkathon 2.0
- Ian Healy joins growing calls for Konstas to return from Sri Lanka Tour
- Yotta launches India’s first sovereign B2C AI chatbot ‘myShakti’
- Bangalore University Student Found Dead in Hostel, Suicide Note Found
- World Cancer Day 2025 Inspiring Quotes to Honour Cancer Survivors
- World Cancer Day 2025: Date, Significance, Theme, and Inspiring Slogans
- AP School Education Dept announces Time Table for Class 10 Pre-Final Exams
- Ayushman Bharat substantially improved access to cancer care, says Chennai doctor
- New health clinics to benefit over 1,60,000 Mysuru residents
Just In
BJP MP slams AAP for 'failing' to implement PM Awas Yojana
BJP MP from South Delhi, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, launched a sharp attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on Monday, accusing it of "failing" to implement the Centre's Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) in the national capital.
New Delhi : BJP MP from South Delhi, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, launched a sharp attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on Monday, accusing it of "failing" to implement the Centre's Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) in the national capital.
"In the last ten years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked towards providing homes to four crore poor families under the PM Awas Yojana, out of which around three crore homes have already been built. However, it is unfortunate that the AAP government in Delhi has not implemented this scheme," Bidhuri said, speaking during the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in the Lok Sabha.
Pointing out the impact on the city's migrant population, particularly those from Purvanchal, Bidhuri added, "There are lakhs of people in Delhi who would have benefited if the scheme had been implemented. But despite the negligence of the AAP government, I am grateful to PM Modi for launching the 'Jahan Jhuggi Wahan Makan' scheme, under which 7,000 slum dwellers have been given flats worth Rs 40 lakh."