BJP MP slams AAP for 'failing' to implement PM Awas Yojana

New Delhi : BJP MP from South Delhi, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, launched a sharp attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on Monday, accusing it of "failing" to implement the Centre's Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) in the national capital.

"In the last ten years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked towards providing homes to four crore poor families under the PM Awas Yojana, out of which around three crore homes have already been built. However, it is unfortunate that the AAP government in Delhi has not implemented this scheme," Bidhuri said, speaking during the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in the Lok Sabha.

Pointing out the impact on the city's migrant population, particularly those from Purvanchal, Bidhuri added, "There are lakhs of people in Delhi who would have benefited if the scheme had been implemented. But despite the negligence of the AAP government, I am grateful to PM Modi for launching the 'Jahan Jhuggi Wahan Makan' scheme, under which 7,000 slum dwellers have been given flats worth Rs 40 lakh."