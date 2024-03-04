BJP mulling to field woman candidate from South Goa

Panaji: Unable to choose a candidate for the South Goa Lok Sabha constituency from the five shortlisted names of male politicians, the BJP in Goa has decided to look for a woman candidate for the seat.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, during a press conference on Monday after a core committee meeting, said that his party respects women and hence before the 33 per cent reservation gets implemented, they want women in the fray for the Lok Sabha election 2024.

“We had initially shortlisted five names (of males), among which two showed disinterest and hence three names were shortlisted by the scrutiny committee.” Sawant said.

According to sources, the central leadership of the BJP didn’t reach a consensus on these three names and they asked for the names of women candidates.

“The BJP government has already declared 33 per cent reservation for women. This will be implemented in the 2029 Lok Sabha election. But as we respect women, our central team has decided to field women candidates wherever possible with a winnability factor,” he said.

According to Sawant, the Central Election Committee has asked them to recommend the names of women candidates for the South Goa seat.

“Along with the three names of male candidates, women’s names will also be sent. We will conduct a survey and scrutiny before sending the names of these women. We will look for candidates from among our karyakartas, well-wishers or extended family,” Sawant added.

He said that this process is lengthy and the names could be announced in the second or third list.

The BJP has already cleared the name of Union Minister of State for Tourism Shripad Naik for the North Goa seat.