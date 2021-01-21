BJP not to project CM face in Bengal

New Delhi : BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Wednesday said the party will not project a chief ministerial face for the West Bengal Assembly elections at present. While speaking to ANI, BJP General Secretary and West Bengal in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya said this is in line with the party's approach where it is not in power.

"Nobody is asking about the CM face in West Bengal elections. In most of the states where the BJP doesn't have a government, we fight elections without chief ministerial candidates. Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Assam are examples of this. No chief ministerial face will be projected in (West Bengal Assembly elections). After securing the majority, the party leadership and the MLAs will decide who will become the chief minister," Vijayvargiya said.

"I want to assure the people of Bengal that our CM will work for the all-round development of Bengal. We will provide good governance to West Bengal," he added. As elections are nearing in West Bengal, ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders and supporters are approaching BJP to become its part. However, Vijayvargiya said that the party will accept only those leaders who believe in PM Modi's leadership and the politics of development.

Meanwhile, TMC continues to lose its leaders to the BJP as the Bengal election draws closer. Party MLA Arindam Bhattacharya crossed over to the BJP in Delhi.