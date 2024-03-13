  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

BJP picks OBC leader as Har CM

BJP picks OBC leader as Har CM
x
Highlights

Nayab Saini sworn in as CM, takes 5 Cabinet ministers

Chandigarh: BJP leader Nayab Singh Saini was sworn in as Haryana's new chief minister on Tuesday, hours after Manohar Lal Khattar and his Cabinet ministers resigned from their posts. Five others took the oath as members of the new council of ministers along with Saini. They are BJP leaders Kanwar Pal, Mool Chand Sharma, Jai Parkash Dalal and Banwari Lal and Independent MLA Ranjit Singh Chautala. Saini was administered the oath by Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya during a ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan here. He bowed before Khattar and sought his blessings after being sworn in.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X