- Industrial production eases to 3.8% in Jan
- Woman’s suicide triggers political slugfest
- Tirupati: SVEEP activities to be intensified for voter awareness
- Retail inflation inches up to 5.09% in Feb
- Previous exports growth level this yr too: Goyal
- All is not well in YSRCP on Razole front
- Every rupee looted by YSRCP govt will be collected, says Ramesh
- Guj: Boat with Pak crew carrying drugs arrested
- Guntur: Corruption charge against minister
- Cong’s 2nd list for LS polls: Kamal Nath’s son to fight from Chhindwara
BJP picks OBC leader as Har CM
Nayab Saini sworn in as CM, takes 5 Cabinet ministers
Chandigarh: BJP leader Nayab Singh Saini was sworn in as Haryana's new chief minister on Tuesday, hours after Manohar Lal Khattar and his Cabinet ministers resigned from their posts. Five others took the oath as members of the new council of ministers along with Saini. They are BJP leaders Kanwar Pal, Mool Chand Sharma, Jai Parkash Dalal and Banwari Lal and Independent MLA Ranjit Singh Chautala. Saini was administered the oath by Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya during a ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan here. He bowed before Khattar and sought his blessings after being sworn in.
