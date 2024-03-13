BJP picks OBC leader as Har CM

Chandigarh: BJP leader Nayab Singh Saini was sworn in as Haryana's new chief minister on Tuesday, hours after Manohar Lal Khattar and his Cabinet ministers resigned from their posts. Five others took the oath as members of the new council of ministers along with Saini. They are BJP leaders Kanwar Pal, Mool Chand Sharma, Jai Parkash Dalal and Banwari Lal and Independent MLA Ranjit Singh Chautala. Saini was administered the oath by Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya during a ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan here. He bowed before Khattar and sought his blessings after being sworn in.

