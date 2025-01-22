Live
BJP policies reflect Ambedkar ideology, says Anurag
Senior BJP MP Anurag Thakur on Monday claimed that the saffron party’s policies were reflections of B R Ambedkar’s ideologies and that the Narendra Modi government was busy building the nation based on the principles of the architect of the Indian Constitution.
Bhubaneswar: Senior BJP MP Anurag Thakur on Monday claimed that the saffron party’s policies were reflections of B R Ambedkar’s ideologies and that the Narendra Modi government was busy building the nation based on the principles of the architect of the Indian Constitution.
Lambasting the Opposition Congress, Thakur said the BJP government has been trying to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) after being influenced by the ideologies of Dr Ambedkar.
“UCC ensures equality for all the communities. UCC will end the religion-centric laws on marriage, divorce, adoption and inheritance rules and provide uniform laws for all,” he said. Thakur said this while participating in the party’s two-week-long ‘Samvidhan Gaurav Abhiyan’ to commemorate the 75 years of Indian Constitution and honour Ambedkar.
The BJP leader alleged that it was the Congress which amended the Constitution several times for its political gain, while BJP and non-Congress parties hardly corrected the provisions. While Congress governments have amended the Constitution 75 times, others took similar steps 31 times, he said. He also accused the Congress, beginning from Jawaharlal Nehru to Indira Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, of insulting Ambedkar, who all along his life fought for the rights of the tribals, Dalits and other backward caste communities. He also charged Rahul Gandhi with misleading the people in the name of the Constitution.
Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal had earlier said that the party would organise seminars and intellectual meets at 50 places to spread awareness among the people about the Constitution and counter the alleged propaganda launched by the Congress over undermining constitutional values.