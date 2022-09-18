BJP President J.P. Nadda Launches Exhibition on P.M. Modi At Party Headquarters

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party president J.P. Nadda has urged his party workers to connect with the downtrodden and work for them, ensuring that the initiatives launched for them by the Prime Minister are effectively implemented. Earlier in the day, the party president also unveiled an exhibition on P.M. Modi's life and leadership at the BJP headquarters



To mark P.M. Modi's 72nd birth anniversary, BJP President J.P. Nadda launched a program namely 'Basti Sampark Abhiyan' here in Karol Bagh. The party president also announced that its party workers, across the country, are also conducting Bharatiya Janata Party workers to celebrate 'Seva Pakhwada'. Along with this, the party members also organised blood donation camps to celebrate the day. A day before, BJP general secretary Arun Singh had announced that a series of celebrations will be held from September 17th to October 2nd.



Speaking to a massive gathering of BJP workers, Nadda said, "Prime Minister Modi has said that the people are our strength. We have to connect with the poor and downtrodden and work for them, work with them. We must strengthen our public participation."



He also stated that as P.M. Modi has set the target of T.B eradication by 2025, BJP workers across the regions have pledged to work with the health departments, provide nutritional resources to the patients, provide them with necessary medicines and take the responsibility of taking care of T.B patients. The BJP President announced that he has himself volunteered to take care of 11 T.B patients.

He also reiterated government schemes and said, "Under Ayushman Bharat, 50 crore people were given health cover of Rs 5 lakh… Most of these people are people belonging to Scheduled Castes… It is our responsibility to take the schemes of the government to the doorsteps."

"Our journey from 1951 till today is dedicated only for the betterment of society and country. Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay had propounded the principle of integral humanism and welfare (of the poor), which, the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi changed to 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas' and ensured 'last mile delivery' of all government schemes," he added.



Through the "Sampark Abhiyan", BJP has set the target for its workers to visit 70,000 slums across the country before the Lok Sabha polls in 2024. Nadda also announced that BJP workers in India will conduct a cleanliness drive and "plant 10 lakh banyan trees as it is a great source of oxygen".