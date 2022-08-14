BJP President, senior party leaders observe Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas

New Delhi, August 14: Observing the history of India's 1947 partition and the subsequent loss of lives in the process, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday marked the occasion of Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas and took out a silent march.

Here at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, the BJP president J.P. Nadda, along with other senior BJP leaders led a silent march or a Maun Tiranga Yatra to commemorate the violence and bloodshed that took place during the 1947's India-Pakistan partition.

Other senior BJP leaders such as Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Anurag Thakur, State Incharge Baijayant Jai Panda, State President Adesh Gupta also attended the Silent Tiranga Yatra and walked along side Nadda.

The party has said that the objective of observing Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas was to remember the brave soldiers who lost their lives during partition with Tiranga (national flag) in hand.

"Along with this, BJP leaders also remembered those people who were forced to flee due to the game of hatred and violence during the time of partition and many lost their lives. 14th August 1947 is the day when the old culture of India was divided by a few people by drawing lines on the paper and this tragedy bled the soul of the country. To remember and learn from such horrors, the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi had announced the Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas last year," BJP has said in its official statement.

Several other notebale faces such as Delhi MLA Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Former Union Minister and MP Dr. Harsh Vardhan, former National Vice President Shyam Jaju, State General Secretaries Kuljeet Singh Chahal and Dinesh Pratap Singh, Program Coordinator and State Vice President Shri Rajan Tiwari, including State, Morcha, District and Mandal officebearers and thousands of BJP workers walked in the outer circle of Connaught Place holding placards and national flag of India.

Speaking with Hans India, BJP supporters said that the silent March not only observes the loss of lives which took place during partition but also the strained relationship between India and Pakistan.