BJP pro-industrialists: Rahul

Chandigarh: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of working for industrialists, as he targeted the BJP-led government at the Centre over issues like farmers' welfare, Agnipath scheme and unemployment. Addressing a rally in Naraingarh in Ambala district ahead of the October 5 Assembly polls in Haryana, he said the fight was between the ideologies of the Congress and the BJP.

Rahul Gandhi asserted that the Congress would form a government in Haryana and bring about change. "On the one hand there is justice (Congress) and on the other (BJP) there is injustice (BJP)", he said. He claimed that money keeps flowing into the account of industrialist Gautam Adami "like a tsunami" while the common man struggles.

Rahul Gandhi was joined by his sister and party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and senior leader K C Venugopal at the rally.



Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and his bete noire and Sirsa MP Kumari Selja were also present at the rally as the Congress sought to present a united face amid sharp attack from rival parties, including the BJP, over reports of infighting in its Haryana unit. As the rally concluded, Rahul Gandhi ensured that all leaders on the stage, including Selja and Hooda, raised their hands together in a show of unity.

Addressing the rally, Priyanka Gandhi targeted the BJP government in Haryana, saying those who talk about “changing” the Constitution and “insult” the people of the state must be ousted from power. Rahul Gandhi, during his speech, also touched upon the party’s poll promises which include the promises of a legal guarantee for MSP, a caste survey, monthly Rs 2,000 to every woman and gas cylinders for Rs 500, if voted to power.

Hitting out the BJP government, Gandhi said it is pro-industrialists. “In Haryana, we don’t need such a government, but the one of farmers, labourers and poor,” he said. The Congress leader said it is important to see how much money is going into the pockets of the poor and the common people and how much is going out.

“You have to ask this whether more money is going out of your pockets or more is coming into your pockets. Think about Adani ji, he wakes up in the morning, he does not work on a farm, he does not use a plough, does not work in a small business, but eats good food, lives in a palatial house and money keeps coming in his bank account 24 hours, non-stop, like a tsunami,” he claimed. However, money is going out from the bank accounts of the common people “like a storm,” he said.

While the Congress protects the interests of farmers, poor and labourers, the BJP gives benefits to big industrialists, he claimed. Lashing out at the BJP over the three farm laws, Rahul Gandhi said the government says that laws were framed for the benefit of farmers but if that was the case then why were farmers of the country protesting on the roads. “Because a farmer knows that money will be taken out from their pockets in one more way,” he claimed.