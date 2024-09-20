BJP promises Rs 2,100 per month for women

Chandigarh: The BJP on Thursday released its manifesto for the October 5 Haryana assembly polls, promising a monthly assistance of Rs 2,100 for women, two lakh government jobs for the youth and guaranteed government job for Agniveers hailing from the state. Union minister and BJP president J P Nadda released the 'sankalp patra' in presence of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Union Ministers M L Khattar, Rao Inderjit Singh, Krishan Pal Gurjar and head of the party's poll manifesto committee, at Rohtak.

The ruling BJP in Haryana, which is eyeing to ride to power for a third consecutive term after the polls next month, also promised to purchase 24 crops at Minimum Support Price (MSP). The BJP government in Haryana was already buying 14 crops at MSP. Last month after Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini's announcement, the state cabinet gave approval to a proposal of buying 10 more crops at MSP. Facing flak from opposition parties over the Agnipath scheme, which is for short-term military recruitment, Nadda said there will be a guarantee of government job for every Agniveer hailing from Haryana.