BJP seeks resignation of Kejriwal, Satyendar Jain

New Delhi: A day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Satyendar Jain in connection with a money laundering case, the BJP on Tuesday demanded resignation of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Delhi Health Minister.

Rejecting the AAP's allegation of "vendetta politics" linking the arrest with the upcoming Himachal Pradesh assembly polls, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said that the allegations of money laundering against Jain are serious and he (Jain) has got no relief from any court.

Bhatia noted that the BJP government at the Centre has a zero tolerance policy against corruption and will continue to act against graft.

"Polls keep taking place in the country, and probe agencies cannot be asked to step back from acting despite evidence because of elections. Both Kejriwal and Jain should resign," Bhatia said.

Bhatia alleged that the Delhi Health Minister had been acting at the behest of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor, Kejriwal.