BJP-Sena will have to swallow criticism, sit with Bhujbal

Mumbai: Shiv Sena(UBT) on Wednesday slammed the BJP and Shiv Sena over the induction of veteran NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal into the council of ministers, saying that those who strongly criticised him in the past will now have to swallow their criticism and sit with him in the cabinet.

“Bhujbal, who once fought for the identity of Maharashtra, faced imprisonment, and raised the issues of Marathi people with great enthusiasm, had to join the herd of Maharashtra opposition (Mahayuti) and take the mantle of minister in the last phase of his life. This can be called his tragedy. Bhujbal’s entry into the cabinet was a tragedy not only for him but for many others. Fadnavis, Eknath Mindhe

(Shinde) had a political rivalry with Bhujbal. They had openly expressed their opposition to Bhujbal’s entry into the cabinet. However, Bhujbal has got the ministerial berth and now they (Fadnavis and Shinde) will have no option but to sit with him,” remarked Shiv Sena(UBT) in its mouthpiece Saamana editorial.