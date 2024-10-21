BJP slams AAP over poor living conditions in slums

New Delhi : As part of its slum outreach campaign, the BJP on Sunday staged protests in 245 slum clusters across Delhi alleging poor living conditions and lack of development under the AAP government.

Leading the campaign in which senior party leaders, MPs, MLAs, and councillors took part, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva claimed the slum dwellers who have been left to suffer under AAP’s mismanagement are determined to end the party’s rule in the national capital.

“Both the middle-class and slum residents are fed up with the broken promises of Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi. Forced to live in miserable conditions, these citizens will give AAP the final push out of Delhi,” Sachdeva said.

He also assured that if voted to power, the BJP would work to improve the lives of Delhi’s slum dwellers. BJP leaders, including Dushyant Gautam, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Yogendra Chandolia, Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Vijender Gupta and Meenakshi Lekhi, among others, participated in the protests.

The saffron party leaders in a statement also accused the AAP government of failing to deliver on its promises to these vulnerable communities. BJP leader Praveen Khandelwal said, “For years, the AAP government has used these citizens as political pawns without improving their living conditions. It’s time for a change.”