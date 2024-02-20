Live
- Beat depression better with yoga & walking: Study
- Fostering critical thinking & communication skills in students
- Congress to field Cabinet minister in LS polls in Karnataka
- CCI approves Minda Corporation's stake purchase in Pricol
- Zee Entertainment denies any talks with Sony to revive merger
- Remain united to finish elements like Shahjahan: Bengal LoP to Sandeshkhali women
- JICA to fund startups, innovation project in Telangana
- Why are millennials, Gen Z people obsessed with biohacking?
- Ayush Ministry to launch ayurvedic health screening for over 20k tribal students
- Power Finance Corporation inks pact to finance green projects in Goa
Just In
BJP sweeps all four RS seats in Gujarat
Highlights
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured all four vacant Rajya Sabha seats unopposed on Tuesday in Gujarat.
Gandhinagar: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured all four vacant Rajya Sabha seats unopposed on Tuesday in Gujarat.
BJP President Nadda, diamond magnate Govind Dholakia, Jasvantsinh Parmar and Mayank Nayak were elected unopposed in their bid for the Rajya Sabha.
Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has 26 Lok Sabha seats.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won all the 26 seats for the second consecutive time.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS