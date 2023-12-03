BJP Takes Early Lead In Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections: Counting Underway

As of 10 am, two hours into the counting process for Madhya Pradesh's assembly elections, the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in early trends. In the first round of counting for 200 out of the 230 seats in the Madhya Pradesh assembly, the BJP is ahead in over 100 seats, surpassing the Congress, which is leading in approximately 90 seats.



It's essential to note that only 4% of all votes in the state have been counted by 10 am, and these trends are expected to evolve throughout the day. Election commission officials anticipate between 16 and 24 rounds of counting in the state.



Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Congress State President Kamal Nath, and BJP leaders Narottam Mishra and Prahlad Patel are leading in their respective constituencies. Chouhan expressed confidence in a BJP victory, stating on X (formerly Twitter), "Bharatiya Janata Party is going to form the government again with a full majority." On the other hand, Nath expressed faith in the people of Madhya Pradesh to secure their future.



Madhya Pradesh, being the largest among the five states that voted during this election cycle, witnesses a direct contest between the BJP, which has governed the state for 18 of the last 20 years, and the Congress, aiming to capitalize on anti-incumbency sentiments to dislodge Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The state, voting in a single phase on November 17, has become a focal point in the current political landscape.



While most exit polls predicted a close battle between the BJP and the Congress, with two favoring the Congress and one favoring the BJP, two outliers, IndiaToday-AxisMyIndia and Today’s Chanakya-News 24, predicted a decisive victory for the BJP and significant setbacks for the Congress.



During the campaign, the BJP emphasized its welfare initiatives and Chouhan's image, fielding senior ministers and parliamentarians. In contrast, the Congress focused on anti-incumbency sentiments and corruption allegations against Chouhan, setting the stage for a closely watched and highly contested electoral battle in Madhya Pradesh.

