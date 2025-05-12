BJP to Launch Nationwide Tiranga Yatra from May 13 Following Operation Sindoor Success

New Delhi: Following the successful execution of Operation Sindoor in response to the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced a nationwide Tiranga Yatra to raise awareness about the operation and its significance. The military operation, which targeted nine terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and led to the elimination of around 100 militants, was a direct response to the tragic loss of 26 civilian lives in the Pahalgam attack on April 22.

On Monday, BJP president JP Nadda chaired a meeting with national general secretaries to discuss the progress of Operation Sindoor, its outcomes, and the party’s strategy moving forward. As part of the party’s efforts to engage with the public, it was decided that the Tiranga Yatra will take place from May 13 to May 23. The 10-day campaign aims to inform citizens about the achievements of Operation Sindoor, while promoting unity and patriotism.

Senior BJP leaders, including Sambit Patra, Vinod Tawde, and Tarun Chugh, will coordinate the initiative, with senior party figures and ministers taking the lead in different regions across the country.

Sambit Patra, speaking on behalf of the party, lauded Prime Minister Modi for fulfilling his promise to punish the perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack. Patra noted that Operation Sindoor had resulted in the destruction of nine terrorist hideouts, the deaths of over 100 terrorists, and significant losses for Pakistan, including the loss of 50 soldiers and strategic assets like 11 airports.

He emphasized that the operation was a manifestation of India’s new approach to combating terrorism, underlined by a commitment to strike at the heart of terrorist activities, regardless of borders. Patra further remarked that India’s decisive military action had garnered global support, particularly from Islamic countries like Saudi Arabia and the UAE, while Pakistan had been increasingly isolated internationally.

The BJP believes Operation Sindoor has marked a turning point in India’s counter-terrorism strategy, demonstrating that no part of Pakistan is beyond India’s reach. The party’s announcement of the Tiranga Yatra reflects its intent to both celebrate this success and unite the nation in its resolve against terrorism.