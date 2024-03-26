BJP urged EC to ban the election campaign of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday requested a ban on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's election campaign, accusing him of violating the model code of conduct.

KK Surendran, a BJP executive member in Kerala, has written to the Election Commission, saying that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan breached the Model Code of Conduct by campaigning in the name of religion. In his letter, the BJP representative referred to the CM's address, stating that the CPIM had arranged a Constitution preservation rally in Malappuram yesterday, where he delivered the speech with the goal of stirring religious feelings, inciting rioting, and gaining political advantage.

He has said that the government devised this operation with the objective of instilling fear and hostility among Muslim followers, particularly during Ramadan. He stated in his address that Muslims are not considered citizens, cannot even apply for citizenship, and are denied civil rights.

In his letter, the BJP leader went on to say that the CM's remark implies that no Muslim may legally dwell in India. His statement misled the people of Kerala by stating that he would not impose legislation such as CAA and NPR in Kerala. These remarks will cause a schism between Hindus and Muslims, resulting in hate between them.

In the letter, he further said that the Kerala Chief Minister is continuously giving speeches in violation of the Model Code of Conduct. Therefore, we demand that the Chief Minister be banned from campaigning and legal action be taken against him immediately.