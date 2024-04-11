BJP using ED, CBI to 'break our leaders': AAP

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday claimed the resignation of Delhi minister Raaj Kumar Anand vindicated its stand that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest was aimed at finishing the party. Addressing a press conference, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh alleged that the BJP was using the ED and the CBI to "break our ministers and MLAs".



“It is ‘agnipariksha’ (trial by fire) of AAP ministers and MLAs,” he said.



Anand, who was holding various portfolios, including Social Welfare, resigned from the Delhi cabinet and quit the AAP, alleging Dalits were not given representation in the party.

Singh asserted that although the resignation may demotivate some party workers, but the Aam Aadmi Party will largely stand strong against attempts to break the organisation. Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed that Anand may have been threatened to quit AAP.

“Time and again we said that the intention behind arresting Arvind Kejriwal was to break the party and governments of Delhi and Punjab. Many of our colleagues will feel that we hate Raaj Kumar (Anand) and will call him dishonest and cheater.