BJP will celebrate the victory of Bihar elections in Delhi

New Delhi : The celebrations will be started on Wednesday at the Bharatiya Janata Party, headquarters in Delhi, after a landslide victory in the Bihar Assembly elections. According to the information received, JP Nadda and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are reaching the BJP office in the evening.

It is worth mentioning that the NDA, led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has won the election with the help of BJP. In the 243-member house, the NDA won 125 seats in the 243-member house and crossed the magic figure of 122 seats. After the results of the Bihar Assembly elections held in three phases, it has been decided that for the fourth time the power of the state reached the hands of Nitish Kumar.

According to the Election Commission, the NDA has won 125 seats, three more than the 122 seats needed for a majority. While Tejashwi Yadav's RJD emerged as the largest party to take 75 seats into account, the Mahagathbandhan could win only 110 seats. The BJP won 74 seats to win the second position.

Nitish is scheduled to hold a meeting with JDU leaders. It is reported that the situation after the election results will be discussed in this meeting. Apart from this, they will also discuss the strategy before the formation of the government. He has previously met BJP leaders. AIMIM, which won five seats, opened its account in the Bihar by-election, winning one seat.