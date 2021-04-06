BJP will get 10 seats in Kerala: Nalin Kumar Kateel

Mangaluru: The BJP, which opened its account in the Kerala assembly in 2016 with one seat, will get at least 10 seats in the House this time, party's Karnataka president Nalin Kumar Kateel MP said on Tuesday.

The polling for the assembly elections in Kerala, which has 140 assembly seats, began at 7 am Tuesday.

Addressing reporters at Puttur, Kateel expressed confidence that the party will score victories in Manjeshwar and Kasaragod assembly segments.

BJP Kerala state president K Surendran is the party candidate from Manjeshwar.

The BJP will also win eight other seats in other districts including its sitting seat of Nemom in Thiruvananthapuram district, he said.

Kateel, who was involved in the campaign for the polls, said the BJP has grown popular among women and youth in Kerala.

People have lost faith in the CPI(M)-led LDF and the opposition Congress-led UDF, he claimed.

He said the believers have turned against the LDF after its adamant stand against the age-old customs at Sabarimala Ayyappa temple.

The people will also register their protest against the 'murder politics' of CPI-M, he added.