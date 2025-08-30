Live
- India ‘embracing multi-alignment vigorously’ as relations with the US sour, says expert
- Suspected crude bomb blast kills one, several hurt in Kerala’s Kannur; houses damaged
- Consumer Awareness Seminar in Mahabubnagar Today
- Life remains adversely affected in Jammu division, Jammu-Srinagar highway closed for 5th day, rail traffic completely disrupted
- PM Modi meets Governors of 16 Japanese prefectures in Tokyo
- Productive outcomes during productive visit: PM Modi hails landmark agreements signed during Japan visit
- TGBIE’s diktat raises questions
- Union Home Minister to visit Jammu on Aug 31 to assess flood damage
- TGBIE tells govt jr college faculty to attend investor awareness program from Sept 1
- Three dead, several missing as cloudburst hits J&K's Ramban
BJP will make country free of infiltrators: Shah
Guwahati: Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the BJP will keep its promise to make the country free of infiltrators. Addressing a programme in Guwahati on the birth centenary of Assam's first non-Congress CM Golap Borbora, he said the high-power demography mission, announced by PM Narendra Modi on Independence Day, is a definitive step towards studying the demographic pattern of the country and identifying infiltrators. "We had made a promise to Assam, but we have not been able to fulfil it in 10 years.
