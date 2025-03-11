BJP will move SC against Bengal Speaker on MLA defection issue: Suvendu Adhikari

Kolkata: Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari said on Tuesday that the BJP would approach the Supreme Court on the MLA defection issue and even make the state Assembly Speaker Biman Bandopadhyay a party in the matter.

His remarks come a day after the BJP legislator from the Haldia Assembly constituency in West Bengal, Tapasi Mondal, joined Trinamool Congress but retained her tag of 'BJP legislator'.

Speaking to the media outside the Assembly premises, Adhikari said that the Speaker does not honour the Indian Constitution.

"Since 2011, Trinamool Congress has taken at least 56 defecting legislators into its fold. They were from all parties including BJP, Congress, CPI(M), Revolutionary Socialist Party, and the Forward Block. The Speaker has no regard towards the 10th Schedule of the Indian Constitution that deals with the 'anti-defection' law," the Leader of the Opposition said.

He also accused the Speaker of illegally allowing two Trinamool Congress namely Sayantika Banerjee from Baranagar constituency in North 24 Parganas districts and Reyat Houssen Sarkar from Bhagabangola constituency in Murshidabad district to participate in Assembly proceedings violating the order of the West Bengal Governor C. V. Ananda Bose.

"Recently, a case has been filed at the Apex Court on the similar defection of 10 legislators at Telangana. The next date for a hearing in the matter at the Apex Court is March 25. After that, BJP will also move the Supreme Court on the issue of MLA defection in West Bengal and the Speaker will be made a party there," the Leader of the Opposition said.

At the same time, Adhikari said that in the coming days, there would be massive protest demonstrations by the BJP within the Speaker's constituency of Baruipur in South 24 Parganas district.

Speaking on the occasion, Adhikari also said that during the last few days, there had been orchestrated attacks on the religious and business establishments of the Hindus in different pockets of the state.

"The police had remained silent spectators in all such cases and not a single arrest had been made in this connection," Adhikari added.



