BJP will register record victory in 2023 MP polls, says CM Chouhan
The Bharatiya Janata Party will register its biggest ever success in the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Saturday.
The BJP's best performance has been in the 2003 polls when it won 173 seats in the 230-member Assembly.
''We got more votes than the Congress last time (2018 polls) but lagged behind (in the number of seats). The (2023) polls will throw up unexpected results. I have been part of electioneering in MP since 1977. The love towards the BJP is clearly getting manifested. We are going to register our biggest success ever,'' he said.
Chouhan said the feedback on the first list of 39 candidates announced by the BJP was very good, adding he had himself addressed several meetings in these seats.
The senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader said people still have anger towards the ''misrule'' of the Congress (when Digvijaya Singh was CM between 1993 and 2003), while they had also seen how welfare schemes for women and tribals were stopped when Kamal Nath headed the state government from December 2018 to March 2020.