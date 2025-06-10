BJP’s ‘11-Year Report Card’: Cong flags rising hunger, inequality

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday released a booklet to mark Narendra Modi's 11 years at the Centre, highlighting stagnated growth rate, rising hunger, and his "unfulfilled promises".

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh in a post on X said that the booklet, '11 Saal, Jhoothe Vikaas ke vade', commemorates "some of the biggest lies of this government."

Addressing a press conference, AICC research department head Rajeev Gowda, who prepared the booklet, alleged, "This government is very good at fake news and propaganda. It is our job as the Opposition to get people to know this grim reality."

He said that to expose the BJP's on its promises the party was releasing two sets of documents.

The booklet, 'Ek Aur Baar Jumla Sarkar', he said, looks at the promises made by the BJP in its 2024 manifesto, and has since made.

The other one, he said, is '11 Saal Jhoote Vikaas Ke Vaade', which is a "detailed exposé" of the "hollow promises" of the BJP.