Live
- FSSAI tells e-commerce firms to stop misuse of ‘Health Drink’ tag to push sales
- Director KVR Mahendra unveils insights into ‘Bharatanatyam’
- JSW Energy gets board nod to raise Rs 5,000 crore through share sale
- TDP youth leader Kesineni Venkat flays YSRCP govt.
- Ghulam Nabi Azad will contest elections from Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat
- Chief Minister Revanth Reddy does not care about farmers' problems as he thinks how to win the parliamentary elections - Former BRS MLA Guvwala Balaraju
- Rajasthan CEO hospitalised after 'breathing difficulty', discharged after tests
- IPL 2024: 'What wrong has Rohit done', fans would be thinking, says Navjot Sidhu on MI captaincy change
- EC transfers three IAS abd six IPS officers in AP
- ‘Bhale Wedding’ from GV Prakash, Aishwarya Rajesh’s ‘Dear’ captivates audience
Just In
BJP's Muzaffarpur MP Ajay Nishad resigns, joins Congress
Highlights
BJP MP Ajay Nishad resigned from the primary membership and all posts of the party on Tuesday and joined the Congress in Delhi.
Patna : BJP MP Ajay Nishad resigned from the primary membership and all posts of the party on Tuesday and joined the Congress in Delhi.
Ajay Nishad won the Lok Sabha seat on a BJP ticket in 2019. However, this time the party did not give him the ticket from Muzaffarpur, and instead fielded Raj Bhushan Nishad.
In a post on X, Ajay Nishad said: “Respected @JPNadda Ji, shocked by the betrayal of @BJP4India, I resign from all posts and primary membership of the party.”
Ajay Nishad is likely to contest Muzaffarpur seat as a Congress candidate. Muzaffarpur has a sizable share of Nishad community. The voting in Muzaffarpur will take place in the fifth phase on May 20.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS