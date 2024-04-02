  • Menu
BJP's Muzaffarpur MP Ajay Nishad resigns, joins Congress

BJP MP Ajay Nishad resigned from the primary membership and all posts of the party on Tuesday and joined the Congress in Delhi.

Patna : BJP MP Ajay Nishad resigned from the primary membership and all posts of the party on Tuesday and joined the Congress in Delhi.

Ajay Nishad won the Lok Sabha seat on a BJP ticket in 2019. However, this time the party did not give him the ticket from Muzaffarpur, and instead fielded Raj Bhushan Nishad.

In a post on X, Ajay Nishad said: “Respected @JPNadda Ji, shocked by the betrayal of @BJP4India, I resign from all posts and primary membership of the party.”

Ajay Nishad is likely to contest Muzaffarpur seat as a Congress candidate. Muzaffarpur has a sizable share of Nishad community. The voting in Muzaffarpur will take place in the fifth phase on May 20.

