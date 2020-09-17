BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Ashok passed away due to corona falling short of ambition to go to Parliament

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP and Karnataka BJP leader Ashok Gasti passed away in Bengaluru on Thursday. He was admitted to the hospital on September 2 after his coronavirus report came positive. BJP leader Ashok Gasti, who served as the chairman of the Karnataka Backward Classes Commission, was sworn in as a Rajya Sabha MP on 22 July this year. His ambition to go to Parliament remained incomplete. 55-year-old Gasti, a lawyer by profession, was from the Nai community. His home district is Raichur.

Condoling his death, Amit Shah tweeted and wrote, "Mourning and anguish at the untimely demise of Ashok Gasti ji, Rajya Sabha MP and senior BJP leader from Karnataka. Over the years, he served the organization and the nation in many roles. My deepest condolences to his family in this hour of grief. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti. "

Several leaders including Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla have expressed grief by tweeting the death of Gasti. Om Birla wrote, "Sad to hear about the untimely demise of Karnataka Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Gasti ji. My condolences to the bereaved family. Peace! "Gasti is credited with organizing and strengthening BJP in Raichur district of Karnataka. Gasti was 18 years old when he joined BJP and was also the president of Karnataka BJP's Yuva Morcha.