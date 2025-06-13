Live
BJP’s Satya elected MCD Committee Chairperson
New Delhi: In a significant political development within the Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD), BJP councillor Satya Sharma has been elected as the...
New Delhi: In a significant political development within the Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD), BJP councillor Satya Sharma has been elected as the new Chairperson of the Standing Committee, securing a narrow victory over AAP’s Praveen Kumar Rajput. The election, held on Thursday, saw Sharma clinch 11 votes, while Rajput garnered 7 votes from the 18-member committee. All members participated in the voting process.The contest was a direct face-off between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), reflecting the ongoing political rivalry between the two dominant parties in Delhi’s civic politics.
Sharma, a councillor from Gautampuri ward, represented the BJP in the race for the chairperson’s post. Her opponent, Rajput, is a councillor from Janakpuri West. For the position of Deputy Chairperson, the BJP fielded Sundar Singh from Bhati ward, while AAP nominated Mohini Jinwal from Sundarnagari ward.
The Standing Committee, widely regarded as the most powerful body within the MCD, comprises 18 members—11 from BJP and 7 from AAP—giving the BJP a clear numerical edge.